Windows 10? Now or never?

UPDATE: I’ve changed my mind. Or, rather, I’ve had my mind changed, a contact in the IT industry highly recommends upgrading whatever flavour of Windows you have to Windows 10, while it’s still free to do so (freebie offer ends in July). So, while there may be some particular users out there who have a good reason not to upgrade there are probably more users for whom it makes sense. Actually, I’ve also decided not to link to the program.

I don’t know anyone who has had a happy experience upgrading an old Windows 7 or 8 machine to Windows 10. I deliberately opted for 7 for my current PC, I really, really don’t want 10 and I don’t want to see Microsoft’s taskbar nags constantly popping up to tell me to upgrade. If I’d had my way I would’ve stuck with Windows for Workgroups 3.11 to be honest…

But, what can be done about it? There are tools out there to block the specific upgrades, but the one I’ve tried so far, which works, interferes with normal Windows updates and you have to then apply the security patches and such yourself, manually, which is a pain.

Enter “Never10”. It’s supposed to prevent the upgrade. I did a meta scan of the file and there are a couple of AV programs claiming that the download contains a worm. I suspect they’re just false positives, but you might want to do your own verification on that before using it.