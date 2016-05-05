Has your email login been leaked?

The “Have I been pwned?” site has been around a while, but it’s worth visiting every now and then, especially when there’s been yet another data breach, to check that your email address username and password haven’t been compromised without you knowing.

If your address is listed as pwned, change your password as soon as you can and put multifactor authentication in place using Google authenticator, SMS, or whatever other technique is on offer to protect your account. If you haven’t been pwned make sure you’re using a strong password and put multifactor in place anyway to reduce the risk of a breach affecting you in the future.