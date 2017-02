Facebook isn’t actually going to introduce a “dislike” button. According to Zuck:

We didn’t want to just build a Dislike button because we don’t want to turn Facebook into a forum where people are voting up or down on people’s posts

What they’re hoping to do is introduce nuance to the “like” button so that people can better empathise and sympathise with updates made by their “friends” on the social network, like this perhaps:



