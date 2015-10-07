Billions and billions of downloads

Most routers have some sort of activity log screen and our “Superhub” from VirginMedia is no exception. I’d not looked at its “Activity Summary” for a while, but just took a quick glance while I was setting up a “guest” access point for visitors to our home to use without their being able to piggyback on the main wireless. It was quite shocking…the hub has been running the same session for 68 days and apparently has transferred down the wires 12 Terabytes of data in that time. And, uploaded 122GB.

Really? 12 terabytes? That seems like an awful lot…even if there are two young adults (and two older adults) in the house using various phones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and whatever. That seems like industrial numbers. 176 Gigabytes a day on average over a 100 Mb/s cable line? Well theoretically, I suppose we could download 1 terabyte a day, so we’re only using about a fifth of the capacity. I asked VM via twitter what they thought and they pointed me to the tech support phoneline.

But, before I call them I wanted to know a little more. I turned to Google to see if there was anyone else talking about such large downloads and yes there were a few a couple of years ago talking about this being a bug in the Superhub. Well, it could be. But, how would I know? I thought I’d do a quick test and disabled Wi-Fi, grabbed the activity data and timestamp and then disconnected the network cable I was using with my laptop. I went away for a quick “cup of tea” and came back, reconnected the LAN cable and had a look at the SuperHub activity…it was reporting that I’d downloaded 28 GB in the minute I’d been disconnected. Well, that doesn’t make sense, there were no devices connected, no neighbours could be piggybacking on the wireless because I’d disabled it…well it’s too late to call now, unfortunately, well after 6pm…

I reset the Superhub and it seems not to be now downloading gigabytes of data every few minutes even when nothing was connected. Has to have been some kind of glitch…