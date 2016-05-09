Bacon-loving alcoholic zombie gurus

Most of the recent spammers on twitter seem to be multitalented and multitasking, their bios prove it. Among the skills they describe are things like:
Zombie practitioner/guru/fanatic
Alcohol/beer trailblazer
(Professional) bacon expert/enthusiast
TV Ninja/maven
Webaholic
General introvert/extravert
Food junkie
Coffee fanatic/aficionado/guru
Extreme student
Wannabe beer fanatic/guru
(Avid) Twitter aficionado/guru/fanatic/advocate
Troublemaker
Hipster-friendly creator
Travel evangelist
The list goes on…it’s almost as if a bot has simply plucked phrases from genuine twitter bios and copy-pasted only the ones that mention bacon, alcohol and zombies and a few other random things. Each bio is, inevitably, accompanied by a photo of a reasonably attractive young woman. And each account undertakes endless tedious retweets of seemingly random noise from the twitter stream. Oh, and of course, their ratio of how many people the account follows to how many are following is spammily high. Their usernames are obviously bot generated. It’s odd. It’s obviously spam. Presumably, it’s from the same group of spammer/scammers given the overlap between “hobbies” and “career choices”. I report and block them all as such, but I wish they’d stop.